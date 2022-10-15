PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Candidates looking to succeed outgoing Congressman Jim Langevin in Washington will soon take part in a live, televised debate hosted by 12 News.

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head on stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Moderators Tim White and Ted Nesi will cut through the spin as the candidates spar on big issues like inflation, abortion, and the control of Capitol Hill.

You can watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12 or streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

Immediately following the debate, 12 News digital reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera will host a spin room with a representative from each of the campaigns streaming exclusively on WPRI.com.

A limited number of seats were made available to the public at no cost, but all of the tickets have already been claimed.

Attendees should have their ID and ticket (printed or digital) in hand to enter.

No large bags, props, signs, cameras, or outlandish clothing will be allowed into the building.

Once people start entering the auditorium, all phones must be turned off and there is no flash photography allowed.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Everyone in the auditorium needs to be seated by 6:45 p.m. Doors will close at 6:40 p.m. Anyone who arrives after will not be let inside.

The live debate will start promptly at 7 p.m.

This event is made possible in part by the financial support of AARP Rhode Island.