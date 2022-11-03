EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Election season is nearing its end, with just a few days before voters head to the polls.

But first, 12 News will bring you one last debate during a special edition of Newsmakers.

Democrat James Diossa and Republican James Lathrop, both vying to become Rhode Island’s next general treasurer, will go head-to-head on a variety of topics important to voters.

The debate will be moderated by hosts Tim White and Ted Nesi.

Watch the Rhode Island Treasurer Debate Friday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Providence and right here on WPRI.com.