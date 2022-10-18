EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Candidates looking to succeed outgoing RI Congressman Jim Langevin squared off Tuesday in a live, televised debate hosted by 12 News.
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung traded barbs and discussed issues important to voters in the hour-long debate.
Now, 12 News wants to know – who do you think won?
Weigh in by taking our instant poll below, and see who other viewers think:
📰 SIGN UP FOR EMAIL ALERTS & NEWSLETTERS: Choose from a variety of newsletters and alert notifications from WPRI 12 delivered straight to your inbox to keep you in the know. Breaking News, Severe Weather Alerts, Livestreaming Notices, Daily News Roundups, Special Reports, and more — you subscribe to the email lists you care about. CHOOSE & SIGN UP HERE »