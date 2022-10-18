EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Candidates looking to succeed outgoing RI Congressman Jim Langevin squared off Tuesday in a live, televised debate hosted by 12 News.

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung traded barbs and discussed issues important to voters in the hour-long debate.

Now, 12 News wants to know – who do you think won?

Weigh in by taking our instant poll below, and see who other viewers think: