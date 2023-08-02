PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Islanders prepare to cast their ballots in this year’s special election for Congress, 12 News is announcing plans to host a live, televised debate that will help voters size up the candidates in the Democratic primary and compare where they stand on the big issues facing the country.

“12 News is Southern New England’s leader for debates that help local voters make informed decisions,” News Director Karen Rezendes said.

“We know viewers depend on us to ensure they have the information they need when they go to the polls,” Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV and the CW Providence said. “With a historically crowded field in this special election, it’s more important than ever to let voters see and hear from the candidates.”

The debate will be broadcast live on WPRI 12 from the campus of Rhode Island College on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m., moderated by Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi. All Democratic primary candidates who qualify under the Nexstar Media Inc. nationwide criteria will be invited to participate.

12 News is your local election headquarters for comprehensive campaign coverage of the special congressional election on air and online, with daily news coverage, extended interviews, Nesi’s Notes and more.