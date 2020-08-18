Deadline Tuesday to apply for RI primary mail-in ballot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Rhode Island primary quickly approaching, Tuesday is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.

The Rhode Island Secretary of State’s office says only applications are due by 4 p.m., not the ballot itself.

Even though it is too late to send the application through the mail, they recommend going by your local board of canvassers to drop it off. Once approved, then you will get your ballot.

Under Rhode Island law, voters must apply for a mail ballot in each election where they wish to vote from home. Even if you voted by mail in the June 2 presidential primary, you still need to fill out a mail ballot application in order to vote by mail for the statewide primary on Sept. 8.

Ocean State voters have several ways to get a mail ballot application:

Mail ballots are due at 8 p.m. on primary day. New this year, voters can also track the status of their mail ballot on Secretary Gorbea’s website.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, voting from home is one of three safe and secure options Rhode Islanders have for casting a ballot this year. Voters also have the choice of voting early in-person or voting at the polls on primary day. You can learn more about each of these voting options at vote.ri.gov.

With the U.S. Postal Service front and center in Washington, voting by mail has sparked high concerns.

The Rhode Island Federal Delegation is set to hold a joint news conference at 11:15 a.m. on issues impacting us locally.