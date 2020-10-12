Deadline Tuesday in RI to apply for general election mail ballot

Stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the general election quickly approaching, Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in Rhode Island.

The Office of R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says applications should be submitted – not postmarked – to your local board of canvassers by 4 p.m.

Only applications are due, not the ballot itself. You can download and print an application through vote.ri.gov.

As of Friday, roughly 150,000 mail ballots had been sent to voters who requested them, according to Gorbea’s office. Anyone who doesn’t receive their packet should call the Elections Division at (401) 222-2340.

New this year, voters can also track the status of their mail ballot on Gorbea’s website.

Early in-person voting in Rhode Island begins Wednesday and continues through Nov. 2.

In Massachusetts, voters have until Oct. 20 to submit an application for a mail ballot, and the early voting period begins on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Your Local Election HQ: Latest Headlines