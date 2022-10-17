EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have one day left to request a mail ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

The deadline to apply for absentee ballots is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Applications are submitted to your local board of canvassers.

How to Vote by Mail »

Voters will then receive their ballot by mail. To be counted, ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8). The Secretary of State’s website encourages voters to put their ballots in the mail at least seven days before Election Day.

Mail ballots can also be dropped off at the Board of Elections in Cranston or in secure drop-boxes located in every city and town.

Map: Drop Box and Early Voting Locations »

All Rhode Islanders are eligible to vote by mail in the 2022 general election.