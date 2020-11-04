David Cicilline wins 6th term in US House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic Congressman David Cicilline has won the 1st Congressional District race in Rhode Island, the Associated Press projects.

Cicilline beat two independents, Jeffrey Lemire and Fred Wysocki.

Cicilline, a 59-year-old Democrat, faced no Republican opponent as he sought a sixth term, as the GOP decided not to put up a candidate this election cycle. He was first elected in 2010 and has risen in the risks of House Democratic leadership.

Lemire, 53, of Providence, and Wysoki, 65, of Woonsocket, both ran long-shot campaigns, claiming they would provide the district with a more conservative voice to Cicilline.

The independent candidates, however, struggled to raise money and garner name recognition in a district where Cicilline has proven increasingly popular among voters over the years.

During the campaign, Cicilline promised to continue to advocate on behalf of Rhode Islanders and advance his own legislative agenda. The latter includes reducing prescription drug prices, advocating for the protections of people negatively affected by the pandemic and making it easier for small businesses to navigate the bankruptcy process, he said.