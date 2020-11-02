Cranston voters decide Tuesday whether to keep Speaker Mattiello in office

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the key races this Election Day is between Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung in House District 15 in western Cranston.

The powerful speaker’s future at the podium is at stake as the 11,000 registered voters in the district can cast ballots until Tuesday at 8 p.m. More than 4,000 voters had already voted early or by mail as of Monday afternoon.

Mattiello’s final pitch to voters this weekend included an argument that only he could guarantee the car tax is phased out completely, while Fenton-Fung would be a member of the minority party and not have the power of the speakership. (Even if elected, Mattiello would need to win re-election by his House colleagues as speaker.)

Fenton-Fung has focused her campaign on a myriad of scandals surrounding Mattiello’s current and former allies, including the recent criminal trial of his former campaign aide Jeff Britt.

In the above video, Steph Machado previews the race on 12 News ahead of Election Day.