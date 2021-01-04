Cranston, Central Falls to swear in new mayors Monday

(WPRI) — Newly elected mayors will take the oath of office Monday in two Rhode Island cities.

Republican Ken Hopkins will be inaugurated as the mayor of Cranston Monday night. He says most of the city’s ceremonies will be held virtually and can be viewed by the public on social media and the city’s website.

Hopkins will be sworn in by outgoing Mayor Allan Fung in the City Council chambers alongside members of his family.

Central Falls Mayor-elect Maria Rivera will be the first woman to take the oath of office in that city.

Rivera, who previously served as City Council president, said she hopes to inspire more Latinas to run for office.

Warwick Mayor-elect Frank Picozzi is scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday.