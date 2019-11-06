Coogan wins over Correia in Fall River mayor race

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Paul Coogan has won the election for mayor of Fall River, preliminary results show.

Coogan, who earned nearly 80% of the vote, defeated incumbent Mayor Jasiel Correia (7%) and write-in candidate Cathy Ann Viveiros (13%). Correia suspended his campaign last month and took a paid leave of absence to fight a federal corruption indictment.

Coogan, a School Committee member, will become the eighth person to serve as mayor of Fall River in just 12 years when he takes office.

“I want to focus on healing this city,” Coogan told WPRI 12.

Roughly 14,000 people cast ballots on Tuesday, which is slightly less than the near 15,200 people who voted in 2017. Correia, despite his legal problems and suspended campaign, still managed to earn more than 1,000 votes.

During a victory speech, Coogan said he wants to focus on two words: “integrity” and “together.”

“I promise tonight that as I make decisions, no decisions will be based on how it affects me, or how it affects my political future,” he said. “My decisions will be based on data, people’s viewpoints and what I truly believe is in the best interest of Fall River.”

The city of roughly 90,000 people has been plagued with corruption scandals, including most recently involving Correia, who became Fall River’s youngest-ever mayor when he was elected in 2015.

Correia was re-elected in 2017 before he was indicted for defrauding investors in his startup. Correia, who pleaded not guilty, was recalled and re-elected on the same ballot during a recall election last March.

In September, he was indicted again for allegedly soliciting bribes from marijuana businesses. The mayor also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Coogan, who will be sworn in in January for a two-year term, is looking to change the narrative surrounding Fall River.

“Let’s bury whatever separates us and embrace whatever unites us and commit to a different way of running our city,” he said.