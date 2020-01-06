Coogan sworn in as Fall River mayor; O’Connell, Mitchell set to take oath

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two southeastern Massachusetts communities will have new mayors by the end of the day on Monday while another will swear in its current mayor for another term.

Paul Coogan, the new mayor of Fall River, took the oath of office at 10 a.m. at the Durfee High School auditorium.

He won in a landslide victory against embattled former Mayor Jasiel Correira, earning nearly 80 percent of the vote to Correia’s 7 percent.

Coogan is the eighth person to serve as Fall River’s mayor in just 12 years, a period of extended political turmoil in the city of roughly 90,000 people.

“We have been distracted by politics. Other very important issues like opioids, crime, infrastructure and taxes were not receiving required attention,” he said Monday. “It was unfortunate, but that’s all in the rear-view mirror now and it’s time to move on.”

Coogan added that his administration plans to focus on three things in need of immediate attention: public safety, taxes, and the city’s children.

The city of Taunton’s first female mayor will also be sworn in later on Monday.

An inauguration ceremony for Shaunna O’Connell is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Taunton High School. She defeated City Councilor Estele Borges back in November.

Then, at 7 p.m. Monday, Jon Mitchell will again be sworn in as mayor of New Bedford at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center on Purchase Street. It’s the first time a New Bedford mayor will serve a four-year term.