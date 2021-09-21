Coogan, Ponte set to square off in Fall River mayoral election

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan will face City Council President Cliff Ponte in the November election after the pair won the most votes in Tuesday’s preliminary election.

Coogan received 3,893 votes, while Ponte received 2,118, according to results provided by city elections officials. That gave the incumbent 63% of the vote in the preliminary round.

They topped two other candidates, Jonathan James Albernaz and Michael Vandal, who received 133 votes and 50 votes, respectively.

Coogan is finishing his first term after ousting then-Mayor Jasiel Correia in 2019. Ponte served as acting mayor for a time following Correia’s second arrest. The preliminary mayoral election came on the same day that Correia was sentenced to six years in prison.

The municipal election is Nov. 2.