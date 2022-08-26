12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.

The Democratic candidates for Congress in Rhode Island’s 2nd District will soon square off in a live, televised debate hosted by 12 News.

Target 12 Chief Investigative Reporter Tim White and 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi will be asking the tough questions on inflation, the Supreme Court, and a nation divided.

Watch the hour-long, commercial-free Congressional Primary Debate on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

The debate is made possible in part by the financial support of AARP Rhode Island.

12 News Debate Schedule

R.I. 2nd Congressional District Democratic Primary Debate

☆ Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. on WPRI 12

R.I. Governor Democratic Primary Debate

☆ Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. on WPRI 12

Watch more debates hosted by 12 News:

