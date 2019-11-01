City Council VP challenging Heroux for Attleboro mayor’s seat

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, voters will decide between two well-known, local politicians to lead the city of Attleboro.

The race pits first-term incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux against City Council Vice President Heather Porreca.

Heroux says he hopes voters will elect him for a second two-year term so he can finish projects he has already started.

“Transformation of our downtown is a big project we started,” he said. “The environmental policy in the city is being completely transformed as well.”

Porreca is a three-term city councilor and says her time on the council will help her be effective as mayor.

“I’ve spent every single day learning the intricacies of municipal government and I think that is something that I bring to the table and is an area where he [Heroux] has been a bit of a learning curve on,” Porreca said.

Heroux, who is a registered Democrat, is critical of Porreca’s plan to revitalize downtown Attleboro.

“She basically just says, ‘I know people.’ That’s not a plan,” Heroux said. “I actually have been using economic incentives not been previously used. We are working with developers. We actually are making progress.”

While the race is nonpartisan, Porreca is a registered Republican who received the endorsement of Governor Charlie Baker.