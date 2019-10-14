Citing ‘rigged system,’ New Bedford native ends US Senate challenge to Markey

Your Local Elections HQ

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Businessman Steve Pemberton, 52, left, speaks to members of the media as his wife Tonya, right, looks on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, during a campaign stop at Doyle’s Cafe, in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. Pemberton, a business executive who spent his childhood in foster homes, announced a primary challenge Tuesday, July 23, to Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — A business executive who touted is experiences as a foster child when he announced a primary challenge to Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in July has ended his campaign.

Steve Pemberton, who was raised in New Bedford, said Monday in his emailed announcement he couldn’t overcome a system that favors incumbents.

The 52-year-old Pemberton said while “inspired and energized” by the people he met during his campaign he “ran into an impenetrable wall of legacy and birthright — of incumbency and connections” that stifles many political voices.

Markey served in the U.S. House for 37 years before winning election in 2013 to the Senate seat previously held by Democrat John Kerry.

Rep. Joe Kennedy, III (left) and Sen. Edward Markey (right) (WPRI 12/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Markey still faces at least two other primary challengers — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, and Shannon Liss-Riordan, a workers’ rights lawyer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Live Cams on WPRI.com