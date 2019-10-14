Citing ‘rigged system,’ New Bedford native ends US Senate challenge to Markey

Businessman Steve Pemberton, 52, left, speaks to members of the media as his wife Tonya, right, looks on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, during a campaign stop at Doyle’s Cafe, in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. Pemberton, a business executive who spent his childhood in foster homes, announced a primary challenge Tuesday, July 23, to Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — A business executive who touted is experiences as a foster child when he announced a primary challenge to Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in July has ended his campaign.

Steve Pemberton, who was raised in New Bedford, said Monday in his emailed announcement he couldn’t overcome a system that favors incumbents.

The 52-year-old Pemberton said while “inspired and energized” by the people he met during his campaign he “ran into an impenetrable wall of legacy and birthright — of incumbency and connections” that stifles many political voices.

Markey served in the U.S. House for 37 years before winning election in 2013 to the Senate seat previously held by Democrat John Kerry.

Markey still faces at least two other primary challengers — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, and Shannon Liss-Riordan, a workers’ rights lawyer.