Mass. cities taking extra precautions to make voting safe for Primary Day

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters in Massachusetts are picking their candidates on Tuesday for the November Election.

This year’s Primary Day in the Bay State will be unlike any other in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but election officials say they have put in the extra work to make voting safe.

“The last couple of weeks have been nonstop all day,” Head of New Bedford Elections Commission Manny DeBrito said. “It’s been like election day every single day.”

DeBrito says New Bedford is making voting in person as safe as possible, and this year voters will see a few new changes.

All the precincts are open, just with fewer voting stations, hand sanitizer will be passed out, and any pens will be for one-time use only.

Poll workers will be wearing face shields and masks will be required to vote. If you forget your mask, there will be back-ups at the front door.

DeBrito says his team has put in the extra work so voters can feel safe. Today is also serving as a test run for the Fall.

“I think we have a good handle on it and I think it’s a kickoff heading into November where the numbers are going to be insane but at least we know what to expect now,” he said.

If you still have your mail-in ballot, it is due today and can be dropped off in the drop box outside city hall.

If you requested a ballot, you can still vote in person. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

