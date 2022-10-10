PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visited Rhode Island Monday to show his support for Republican Allan Fung.

The former Cranston mayor is running against General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, a Democrat, for retiring Rep. Jim Langevin’s seat.

Christie, who ran for president in 2016, supported Fung in the past when he jumped into Rhode Island’s gubernatorial race.

“I was very honored to have his support back then,” Fung said. “I got to know him very well, we became good friends and I’m honored to have him here in Rhode Island now talking about my mission to save our state.”

Christie said he knows the people of Rhode Island will benefit from having Fung in Congress.

“I know his heart and the people of Rhode Island should know they’re going to get an independent to vote in their interests and that’s what he’ll do,” he said.

Magaziner’s campaign described Christie as a “far-right Republican” and said he’s “out of step with the values of Rhode Islanders.”

“If Allan Fung is palling around with extreme Republicans like Chris Christie, who wants to cut social security and ban abortion, imagine who he will tie himself to in Congress,” Magaziner’s campaign said in a statement. “Rhode Islanders cannot risk sending Allan Fung to Congress when he has repeatedly shown he supports the most extreme elements of his party.”

Fung and Magaziner are facing off in a 12 News debate next Tuesday at the Providence Performing Arts Center.