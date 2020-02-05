Central Falls mayor participates in Iowa Caucus as precinct captain

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WPRI) ─ A local mayor traveled to Iowa to serve as a precinct captain in the Democratic caucuses.

James Diossa, the mayor of Central Falls, traveled to Marshalltown to help garner support for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“It’s very exciting, it starts the process,” Diossa said.

Excited to be a precinct captain for Vice President @JoeBiden in Marshalltown, Iowa! pic.twitter.com/BPqK3UuLve — James A. Diossa (@JamesDiossa) February 4, 2020

He said everything in his precinct went smoothly, and that they did not use the smartphone app that is causing headaches in other precincts due to a technical glitch.

Diossa said he was surprised to wake up Tuesday morning and learn that the results had not yet been reported.

“To me, it was very interesting because it seems so simple, from my experience,” Diossa said. “I can imagine that in larger precincts…I could see how it could become chaotic.”

The Iowa Democratic Party released 62% of the results Tuesday evening after conducting “quality control” and addressing any inconsistencies that resulted from the glitch.