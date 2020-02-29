Campaigns vying for Massachusetts voters ahead of Super Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We are only days away from Super Tuesday – 15 jurisdictions will hold their primary elections, including Massachusetts.

Other states holding primary elections on March 3rd include Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

Candidates are getting one final push in before the polls open on Tuesday – including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders hosted a rally Friday night in Springfield, Mass.

On Saturday, the Bernie Sanders rally on Boston Common attracted thousands, including Shannon Gallagher of Providence. Eyewitness News caught up with Gallagher before he made the trip up to Boston.

“I feel like it’s going to be really similar in feeling to the Women’s March,” said Gallagher. “I went to the rally on Boston Common when that happened in 2016.”

“The energy I got from that is – a bunch of really loving people who want to see the country get better.”

Organizers of the outdoor rally said 13,000 people turned out to hear what Sanders speak.

For Shannon Gallagher, he says Bernie Sanders covers his three key issues, universal health care, student debt, and climate change.

“[He] is definitely the most equip candidate to take on climate change,” said Gallagher. “He is going to be the most aggressive against the oil companies – special interest groups – who have no interest in solving the crisis.”

In North Attleboro on Saturday close to two dozen people gathered to canvas for the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana – Pete Buttigieg.

Heading into Super Tuesday supporters are rallying for their candidate of choice … here in North Attleboro they are rallying for @PeteButtigieg for president. Hear what issue matter to these voters tonight on @wpri12 #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/u1UBkd5LVv — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) February 29, 2020

Jack Labonte opened up his North Attleboro home to fellow supporters before spending the afternoon hitting the pavement.

“We are talking to voters,” said Labonte. “We’re trying to get them to come up with a plan on how they plan to get to the polls – and talk about Pete!”

For Labonte, he believes in Buttigieg’s message of “belonging” resonates with him and fellow supporters.

“I’ve seen the crossover appeal from republicans, independents, and moderates. That isn’t something I see from any other candidates,” said Labonte.

Labonte believes the community engagement of the Buttigieg campaign will send them to the White House.

“I really, truly believe, Pete Buttigieg is the next president of the United States.”

