Buttigieg delegates have until Tuesday to file for other candidates

FILE – In this Saturday, June 22, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the South Carolina Democratic Convention in Columbia, S.C. In one of his campaign ads, Buttigieg says that if he’s elected president, Americans wouldn’t have to ask themselves, “whatever happened to, ‘I was hungry and you fed me? I was a stranger and you welcomed me?’” – from the biblical verses of Matthew 25. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the race for president on Sunday, Rhode Islanders have a brief window in which they can file to back another candidate.

R.I. Democratic Party Chair Joseph McNamara said because of the state’s presidential delegate filing deadline, people have until Tuesday to sign a new Pledge of Support form and submit it to the R.I. Secretary of State’s Elections Division.

Delegate candidates may also file one at the R.I. Democratic Party by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to McNamara.

“Elections are exciting and often present detours you never expect. This is one of those moments,” McNamara added. “We were delighted to have Mayor Buttigieg as a presidential candidate and know this great American will be back again on the national stage, soon, and we very much look forward to that.”

Your Local Election HQ: Latest Headlines