Buttigieg delegates have until Tuesday to file for other candidates

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the race for president on Sunday, Rhode Islanders have a brief window in which they can file to back another candidate.
R.I. Democratic Party Chair Joseph McNamara said because of the state’s presidential delegate filing deadline, people have until Tuesday to sign a new Pledge of Support form and submit it to the R.I. Secretary of State’s Elections Division.
Delegate candidates may also file one at the R.I. Democratic Party by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to McNamara.
“Elections are exciting and often present detours you never expect. This is one of those moments,” McNamara added. “We were delighted to have Mayor Buttigieg as a presidential candidate and know this great American will be back again on the national stage, soon, and we very much look forward to that.”