PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Smiley, who won a competitive three-way primary in September, was all but guaranteed to be the next mayor, since no Republicans or independents were on the ballot for the general election. But November’s election officially makes him the mayor-elect of Providence.

Smiley was able to get a jump-start on the transition thanks to the lack of competition; he has already named transition team members and staff, and is in the process of reviewing applicants for jobs in his administration.

Smiley will replace Mayor Jorge Elorza for the top job at City Hall. Elorza, who served for eight years, could not run again due to term limits.