Boston elects Wu, first woman and Asian American as mayor

by: STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu faces reporters after casting her ballot at a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in the Roslindale neighborhood, of Boston. Boston voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose between Democrats Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George for mayor. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office.

Boston had previously only elected white men as mayor before Tuesday.

Wu defeated fellow Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George.

The two Democrats faced off against each other after defeating several other mayoral hopefuls in a September preliminary election.

The election of Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, marks another break from tradition in Boston.

Wu grew up in Chicago, only moving to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Boston typically elects mayors with lifelong Boston roots.

