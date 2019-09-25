O’Connell, Borges advance in Taunton mayoral election

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters in Taunton narrowed the city’s mayoral candidates down to two Tuesday, as Shaunna O’Connell and Estele Borges came out on top in the preliminary election.

Borges, a Taunton city councilor, and O’Connell, a state representative, will move on to compete in the general election in November, each hoping to replace Mayor Thomas Hoye.

Hoye announced he was stepping down after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker named him the Bristol County Register of Probate on Aug. 5.

Unofficial election results show O’Connell received 62% of the vote, while Borges received 29% of the vote. Only 5,264 of Taunton’s 33,729 registered voters cast a ballot, for a turnout of less than 16%.

Political newcomers Mark Baptiste and Peter Bzdula were eliminated in the preliminary election. Baptiste trailed with only 8% of the vote while Bzdula – who neither raised money nor spent money during his campaign – received 1% of the vote.

The mayoral election began with some controversy since Hoye announced he was stepping down just a day before the deadline to run. Within an hour of his announcement, O’Connell submitted her papers to run to succeed Hoye, leading Democrats to suggest Baker had engineered the move to help her.

Borges and O’Connell will square off in the general election on Nov. 5. Whoever wins will become the first female mayor in the city’s history.