BOE: Primary election results to be released Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders will have to wait until another day to learn the outcomes of several primary elections, as state officials on Wednesday still hadn’t finished counting thousands of mail ballots nearly 24 hours after polls closed.

R.I. Board of Elections Executive Director Robert Rapoza said they had hoped to finish counting mail ballots sometime Wednesday, but told 12 News Wednesday afternoon he expects the results will be finalized Thursday.

Of the roughly 86,000 Rhode Islanders that voted in the primary election, more than 45,000 voted in person Tuesday and more than 6,000 voted early in-person.

More than 33,000 Rhode Islanders chose to cast their votes via mail-in ballot, which Rapoza said the Elections Board is still counting.

