CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Board of Elections (BOE) is expected to release the results from their review of signatures submitted by the Sabina Matos campaign on Tuesday.

Matos, the state’s lieutenant governor, is one of 12 Democrats running to replace David Cicilline in the 1st Congressional District.

Since mid-July, her campaign has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal spanning multiple communities where Rhode Islanders claim their signatures were forged on her nomination papers.

It still remains unclear how the outcome of the review could affect her name appearing on the ballot this fall.

While Matos’ campaign and many BOE members said they believe she has more than the minimum 500 confirmed signatures needed, newly sworn-in member Randall Jackvony argued that a full review is necessary because the scandal has caused some Rhode Islanders to “lose faith in the process.”

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha and the R.I. State Police are continuing to conduct a criminal investigation into whether any fraud was committed.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary election is Tuesday and early voting begins Wednesday.