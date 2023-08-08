PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Board of Elections (BOE) is expected to meet Tuesday to reexamine the signature scandal tied to the Sabina Matos campaign.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos is one of 12 Democrats running to represent the 1st Congressional District.

She became involved in an ongoing scandal spanning multiple communities where Rhode Islanders claim their signatures were forged on her nomination papers.

Last week BOE members said they were confident Matos has enough valid signatures to qualify for the Sept. 5 primary election ballot.

A few days later, BOE Christopher Hunter handed out the agenda for next the board meeting showing the members will meet to discuss the investigation into the nomination papers and they “may vote to commence further investigatory actions in this matter.”

This comes as the R.I. Attorney General and R.I. State Police continue their criminal investigation into whether any fraud was committed.

The BOE and R.I. Secretary of State have also called for more time between when nomination papers are submitted and when the state has to issue ballots with the names of validated candidates.

Last week, Matos told Target 12 that law enforcement had not contacted her about the criminal probe.

“It’s my name and it’s my campaign that has been basically associated with this unfortunate incident so of course I have concerns about that,” Matos said.

Matos has also officially moved into the 1st Congressional District with family while she and her husband look for a house there.