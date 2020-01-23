Board of Elections to launch competition for redesign of ‘I Voted’ stickers

I VOTED stickers are seen at a polling station on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, on November 6, 2018 in Irvine, California on election day. – Americans vote Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump’s presidency, with control of Congress at stake. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Ahead of the election, the Rhode Island Board of Elections is looking for a redesign of the state’s “I Voted” stickers.

The redesign would be chosen through a statewide competition, Vice Chairman of the Board of Elections Steve Erickson said on a recent taping of Dan Yorke State of Mind.

Erickson said other states have launched similar competitions, and while it’s been proposed before in Rhode Island, the idea never stuck.

Currently, the state purchases generic “I Voted” stickers, but the competition would change that.

“I think that the board, in general, felt it was a good idea to promote people voting,” Erickson said. “I think we have always done that to a certain extent and this is a small change in policy to give some people a little bit more enthusiasm about elections.”

Erickson says getting a new sticker will help boost the state’s “terrible turnout statistics.”

“We are probably last in New England,” Erickson said. “We are below average nationally in terms of people coming out to vote and that shouldn’t be.”

Erickson said the competition hasn’t been officially launched yet, but more information will be provided on the Board of Election’s website in the coming weeks.