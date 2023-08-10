CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Board of Elections (BOE) spent hours on Thursday reviewing all of the signatures submitted by the Sabina Matos campaign.

Matos, the state’s lieutenant governor, is one of 12 Democrats running to replace David Cicilline in the 1st Congressional District.

Since mid-July, her campaign has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal spanning multiple communities where Rhode Islanders claim their signatures were forged on her nomination papers.

The review process was made public, allowing reporters to watch from a distance as workers scrutinized roughly 1,200 signatures.

The results are expected to be released next week. It’s still unclear how the outcome of the review could affect her name appearing on the ballot this fall.

While Matos’ campaign and many BOE members said they believe she has more than the minimum 500 confirmed signatures needed, newly sworn-in member Randall Jackvony argued that a full review is necessary because the scandal has caused some Rhode Islanders to “lose faith in the process.”

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha and the R.I. State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation into whether any fraud was committed.

Matos address the scandal during a debate Thursday on the Bartholomewtown Podcast.

“It’s already proven that my campaign was deceived,” she said. “Someone lied to me and my campaign.”

Matos was referring to a campaign worker who was found to be responsible for collecting many of the signatures in question.