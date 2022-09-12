The ExpressVote machines are being used for the first time this year.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One day before the Rhode Island Primary Election, an emergency Board of Elections (BOE) meeting to discuss potentially faulty ballot machines has been canceled.

Last week, Mayor Jorge Elorza called for the accessible ExpressVote machines to be removed from use before Tuesday’s primary.

The machines — which allow a voter to select candidates on a touch-screen or using an accessible remote — have had a many errors on the Spanish version of the ballot during early voting, a problem that vendor Election Systems & Software (ES&S) has attributed to human error.

Target 12 previously reported that Rhode Island candidate names from 2018 were uploaded for four different races, an error discovered by a voter at the polls in Providence.

After the error was fixed, the new version with the correct candidates still misspelled the name of a mayoral candidate, Gonzalo Cuervo, according to Target 12. The BOE also revealed that several headings for various races were also incorrect.

Executive Director of the BOE Robert Rapoza said that after receiving a letter from ES&S, removing the machines will leave those living with disabilities with no accessible voting method.

The letter stated that ES&S “no longer manufactures or sells the AutoMARK and therefore the ability to program one is not even an option in any new software including the version currently being run in Rhode Island.”

In order to get the previously used AutoMARK machines back in-service, the letter said they would need to complete multiple tasks that would take hours, or even days, including: recreating old databases, setting up and testing machines, and delivering them to the 395 polling places in Rhode Island.

“The Board will convene a meeting in the near future to further discuss the ExpressVote equipment, as well as receive a report regarding its use during the primary,” Rapoza said. “Of course, if other circumstances develop on any matter involving the election process in the State of Rhode Island, the Board is prepared to meet and address any such issue that may arise.”