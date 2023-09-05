PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — General Assembly staffer Jake Bissaillon has won the Democratic nomination for R.I. Senate District 1, 12 News projects.

Bissaillon was leading three rival Democrats as of 9 p.m., according to unofficial results released by the R.I. Board of Elections.

The off-year special election to fill the seat was called after Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin died earlier this year following an extended battle with cancer. Goodwin had held the seat since 1986.

The Democratic nominee will go on to face Republican Niyoka Powell in the special election on Nov. 7.