Biden wins, Mattiello on track to lose in historic 2020 RI election

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In an election like none other in history, Rhode Island voters backed Joe Biden, supported new leadership in some of the largest cities and witnessed the most powerful state lawmaker likely lose to a political newcomer.

The 2020 general election looked different than any other political contest in recent memory, as the coronavirus pandemic changed how many Rhode Islanders cast their ballots. With record levels of early voting – either by mail or emergency ballots – election officials found themselves counting and reporting votes in batches throughout the night.

An initial wave of support from Republican voters – many voting in-person on Election Day – was followed up by a wave of votes from Democrats, who largely voted early or by mail. As of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the R.I. Board of Elections still had some votes to count, but the outcomes of some races were relatively clear.

The biggest upset has likely happened in Cranston’s House District 15, where The Associated Press has projected GOP challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung defeated Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who has been the state’s most powerful lawmaker since 2014.

Despite a commanding 1,072-vote lead, Fenton-Fung opted against declaring a late-night victory, saying she wanted all of the votes counted before making an announcement. Mattiello likewise declined to concede the race earlier in the night and canceled an appearance at his campaign headquarters, citing uncertainty at the polls.

“We are in a very strong position to win at this point,” Fenton-Fung said around 1:30 a.m. “However, we will await the final postings tomorrow from the early vote and allow for conversations to potentially be had before making any public statements.”

Board of Elections executive director Robert Rapoza told 12 News Cranston had a problem with USB drives for early in-person votes, and said he would likely propose a re-feed the city’s emergency in-person votes on Wednesday.

Regardless, Mattiello would need a highly unlikely turnaround to win re-election. Trailing by 1,072 votes, as of 1:30 a.m., Mattiello would need to pick up the vast majority of the 1,794 outstanding emergency ballots cast early in his district. Even if he repeated the mild success – 53% — he earned with mail ballots, Mattiello would still fall far short of the amount needed to come back.

Fenton-Fung successfully focused her campaign on the many controversies that have surrounded Mattiello in recent years, including a money laundering case involving one of his political aides from 2016 that went to trial last month.

Mattiello’s loss has already sparked a behind-the-scenes scramble to garner support for the top job in the House. Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat who ran unopposed, is Mattiello’s No. 2 and a favorite to take over, although others are already talking publicly and privately about throwing their hats in the ring. Shekarchi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Outside of Mattiello’s loss, however, there was little sign of change in the partisan makeup of the General Assembly. Republicans appeared on track to net one seat in the heavily Democratic House, while the Senate looked set to remain a 33-5 supermajority for the Democrats.

Former House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, who stepped down in 2018 to make an unsuccessful bid for governor, was the only other Republican to pick up a Democratic-held seat, according to preliminary results.

The speaker wasn’t the only incumbent Democrat facing an almost certain upset this year. In Warwick, independent challenger Frank Picozzi was leading incumbent Mayor Joseph Solomon by more than 8,000 votes for the city’s top job. As of 1:30 a.m., Solomon had not conceded in the race he trailed all night.

In the Cranston mayoral race, Republican Ken Hopkins led Democrat Maria Bucci with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of almost 3,000 votes. Hopkins led throughout the night, although the snafu with the emergency ballots could play a bigger role in the citywide race. The Board of Elections on Tuesday reported 9,353 people cast emergency ballots across Cranston.

A Hopkins victory would mark another sign of strength for the Fenton-Fung family, as the GOP legislative nominee’s husband, Mayor Allan Fung, is leaving office after 12 years in the city’s top job because of term limits. Hopkins has promised to continue the Fung legacy and change little around city operations.

It was a historic night in Central Falls, where voters elected the first woman to serve as mayor. City Council President Maria Rivera declared victory over Joseph Moran around 8:30 p.m., claiming unofficial results showed her early support insurmountable..

“I’m overwhelmed by the incredible support of the city’s voters and the love our community has shown throughout this campaign,” Rivera said in a statement.

Rhode Island voters also appeared on track to officially change the state’s name by dropping “and Providence Plantations.” The official name – Rhode Island and Providence Plantations – came under intense scrutiny in recent months, as Americans across the country have protested against racial injustice.

As of 1:30 a.m., 53% of Rhode Islanders supported the name change, representing nearly 25,000 votes. The 9,353 votes outstanding votes in Cranston — cast either way — are unlikely to make much of a dent.

At the federal level, Rhode Island voters backed Biden over President Trump, sticking with a decades-long tradition of supporting the Democratic nominee in presidential elections. The race was too close to call nationally.

Rhode Islanders likewise backed Democrats for Congress, re-electing Sen. Jack Reed and Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin. (Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse wasn’t up for re-election this year.)

The closest race was in the 2nd Congressional District where Republican challenger Robert Lancia carried a majority of Election Day votes against Langevin, only to see his support fade after mail ballots flooded in around 1:30 a.m.

In Massachusetts, voters re-elected Sen. Edward Markey, and offered clear support for Democrat Jake Auchincloss to succeed Joe Kennedy in the 4th Congressional District. GOP candidate Julie Hall, however, had not conceded the race as of 1:30 a.m.

Bay State voters approved Question 1 on the ballot, a “Right to Repair” measure involving electronic vehicle data. But they rejected Question 2, which would have switched the state to a ranked-choice voting system for deciding election winners.

The 2020 election also came with historic voter turnout. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea’s office reported 487,514 ballots had been cast as of just past 8 p.m., surpassing the previous all-time record from 2008 when 475,428 Rhode Islanders voted in the year of Barack Obama’s first landslide victory.

The United States Elections Project estimated 160 million Americans cast a ballot this year, giving the 2020 election the highest voter turnout in more than a century.

