Biden urges patience, Trump claims ‘major fraud’ as nation awaits results of presidential election

WASHINGTON (WPRI/AP) ─ President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden addressed supporters early Wednesday morning with two drastically different sentiments as the race remains too close to call.

Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race.

He appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.”

But there’s no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Biden.

Nevertheless, he has cast the night as a disenfranchisement of his voters. He said: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.”

Trump says: “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.”

In fact, there is no more voting — just counting.

Prior to Trump’s speech, Biden asked his supporters to “keep the faith” and urged them to “be patient” as the counting continues.

The Democratic presidential candidate emerged Wednesday after midnight to speak on the election results that have left the outcome in the balance.

He spent the evening watching the returns come in from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, then drove downtown by motorcade to make his statement outside the Chase Center.

He told a gathering of supporters that his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty and cautioned them that it could take a day or longer to know who won.

He told them: “Your patience is commendable.”

Hours after the polls have closed across America, however, the result is up in the air.

A number of key states still have hundreds of thousands of ballots outstanding, after a large influx of mail ballots have slowed down the count in states across the nation.