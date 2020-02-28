Bernie Sanders to campaign in Springfield, Boston ahead of Super Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is making a two-day swing through Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday, aiming to earn voters’ support on Super Tuesday.

The independent senator, who is currently the frontrunner in the Democratic primary for president, is holding a rally in Springfield Friday night and another in the Boston Common on Saturday afternoon.

Sanders is going into the Massachusetts primary race with an edge over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to a new poll by WBUR. A UMass Lowell poll released last week showed the two progressive senators in a virtual tie. He started running a new TV ad in Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week featuring the late President John F. Kennedy. (Rhode Island’s primary is on April 28.)

Sanders won Rhode Island with 54% of the vote over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primary but lost to Clinton by less than two percentage points in Massachusetts.

Before Super Tuesday, Sanders will first have to get through South Carolina, which is holding its primary on Saturday. Recent polls indicate former Vice President Joe Biden has the lead in that state, where he has a strong base of support among African Americans.

Sanders was in South Carolina holding several events earlier Friday, with plans to fly to Massachusetts in time for the 7:30 p.m. rally at the MassMutual Center. The event is open to the public and doors open at 6 p.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado is in Springfield and will have live coverage of the rally starting at 5 on WPRI 12.

