Baldelli-Hunt re-elected as Woonsocket mayor

WPRI.com Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has been re-elected as the mayor of Woonsocket, 12 News projects.

Baldelli-Hunt, who received 54% of the vote, defeated current City Council Vice President Jon Brien, who received 46% of the vote.

Baldelli-Hunt, who has been mayor since 2013, ran on her record of making improvements to the city and bolstering economic development.

But Brien argued there was need for a change in leadership to further improve the city, which is designated a distressed community.

While the mayor’s office in Woonsocket is nonpartisan, both candidates had previously represented Woonsocket in the R.I. House of Representatives as Democrats.

