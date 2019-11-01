Auchincloss on why he wants to replace Congressman Kennedy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jake Auchincloss is a city councilman in Newton, Massachusetts and a former marine.

Now he has his eyes set on becoming a U.S. Congressman in Massachusetts’ 4th district.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Joe Kennedy who is running for Senate against Democrat Ed Markey.

Auchincloss joined Tim White and Ted Nesi for this week’s “Newsmakers” to discuss why he is running for Congress.

The other candidates running for the congressional seat are Dave Cavell, Jesse Mermell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey and Becky Grossman.