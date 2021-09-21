Attleboro’s Heroux will face McGhee in mayoral election this fall

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux will face retired state trooper Todd McGhee in the November election after the pair won the most votes in Tuesday’s preliminary election.

Heroux received 2,072 votes, while McGhee received 811, according to results provided by city elections officials. That gave the incumbent 66% of the vote in the preliminary round.

The other candidate on the ballot was James Poore, who came in third with 261 votes.

Heroux, a former state representative, is finishing his second two-year term. McGhee is a newcomer to city politics.

Only 10% of Attleboro voters turned out to the polls for Tuesday’s preliminary election, with 3,148 ballots cast, according to the city.

The municipal election is Nov. 2.