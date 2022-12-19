ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The special election to replace Mayor Paul Heroux has been scheduled for Feb. 28.

Heroux is set to vacate the mayor’s office after unseating Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in last month’s election.

Three candidates have filed to run for the mayoral seat so far, according to the city’s election office: John Davis, Cathleen DeSimone and James Dilisio.

Candidates have until Jan. 10 to submit nomination papers to run for the seat.

Voters who are not yet registered to vote must do so by Feb. 18, ten days before the election.

Those who wish to vote by mail must request an absentee ballot by Feb. 21, and it must be returned by 8 p.m. on Feb. 28.