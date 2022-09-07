DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson will have to fend off Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux in the November election to keep his position.

Heroux won the Democratic party nomination on Tuesday, defeating a Fall River attorney and a former Somerset police chief with more than 41% of the vote, according to The Associated Press.

“I want to run a rehabilitative institution where we are really measuring what we are doing and make sure it works,” Heroux said. “That’s something he’s not doing.”

Hodsgon, who has held the office for 25 years, touted his community outreach and crime programs to prevent children from going to jail.

“This is a law enforcement job and it requires a full breadth of the office of sheriff which includes the partnerships we have with law enforcement,” Hodgson said.

Heroux said it’s time for a change of leadership in that position.

“The ideas I bring are ideas that are best practices from other places whereas his are just sort of like political positions,” Heroux said.

It’s not clear if Heroux will have united support from his own party.

One of his democratic rivals, Nicholas Bernier, said Wednesday he wasn’t ready to endorse Heroux.

In a Facebook post, Bernier argued the Attleboro mayor went too far left in his campaign.