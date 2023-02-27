ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro voters will head to the polls in the midst of a snowstorm Tuesday.

The Attleboro Board of Election Commissioners said the special election for mayor will be held as scheduled. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Voter Resources: Find My Polling Place » | Am I Registered to Vote? » | More Information »

“[Voters] should make a decision to come out based on the forecast which is expected to be better in the later hours,” Elections Office Manager Leslie Veiga said.

(L-R) John Davis, James DiLisio, Cathleen DeSimone and Timothy Barone

Former Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux left office in January after being elected as the new county sheriff, prompting the special election. Four candidates are vying to lead the city: John Davis, Cathleen DeSimone, James DiLisio, and Timothy Barone.

A moderate-sized winter storm is expected to hit the area late Monday night into Tuesday. Several inches of accumulating snow are expected across most of Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, Mass.

Turnout was already expected to be low even before the forecast of winter weather. A total of 32,932 voters are eligible to cast a ballot in the election, and so far 734 had voted by mail as of Monday morning, according to Veiga.

Several cities and towns have announced parking bans ahead of the storm.