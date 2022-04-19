PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders could soon be seeing the first TV ads of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

Republican Ashley Kalus — a newcomer to Rhode Island who entered the race for governor last month — is expected to go on the air at some point this week, according to two people familiar with the ad buys.

A spokesperson for the Kalus campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Kalus said earlier this month she had loaned her campaign $500,000 as an initial investment, as she seeks to build her name recognition in a state where she only recently registered to vote.

“I will raise and write whatever amount is necessary to make this a competitive race,” she said.

Kalus is one of two candidates who have filed for the GOP nomination, along with Rey Herrera.

Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee is facing four challengers in the Democratic primary: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz.

None of the Democratic candidates have begun airing TV ads yet.