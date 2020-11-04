AP: Fenton-Fung beats Speaker Mattiello in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — In a major upset that will shift the political leadership of Rhode Island, Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung has defeated House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello in Cranston House District 15, according to The Associated Press.

Fenton-Fung, who works at Rhode Island Hospital, is a first-time candidate for office but has been heavily involved in the political life of her husband Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, including his two runs for governor.

Mattiello has represented the conservative-leaning Western Cranston district in the House since 2006, and has been speaker since 2014, when he succeeded Gordon Fox.

In an interview with 12 News, Fenton-Fung chose not to declare victory, saying it was still too early. Mattiello likewise told 12 News at 9 p.m. it was too early to concede.

Fenton-Fung focused her campaign on various controversies that have surrounded Mattiello, including the trial of Jeff Britt, a former adviser who is now awaiting a verdict on charges of money laundering related to his work on Mattiello’s 2016 campaign.

But Mattiello — who denied knowledge of Britt’s alleged actions — told voters he was the candidate who could continue to cut their car taxes and fight for funding for Cranston schools, since his role as house speaker holds much more power than Fenton-Fung would have as a freshman representative in the minority party.

The Associated Press made the projection in favor of Fenton-Fung before any early ballots were counted. But votes cast in person on Election Day showed Fenton-Fung with a commanding 1,198 vote lead, carrying 65% of the vote compared to 34% for Mattiello, according to the R.I. Board of Elections.

Election officials on Nov. 2 reported 2,503 mail ballots and 1,794 early ballots had been cast in the four Cranston precinct included in District 15.

A Mattiello loss would signal a major shift in Rhode Island politics. House speaker is arguably the most powerful political job in the state because of the outsized influence the officeholder has over the state budget-making process.

House Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat and Mattiello’s No. 2 in the House, is a favorite to take over as House speaker if Mattiello loses. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite various controversies that have surrounded Mattiello over his tenure in office, the Cranston Democrat repeatedly fended off competitive challenges over the years. In 2016, narrowly beat GOP challenger Steve Frias by 85 votes thanks largely to mail ballots.