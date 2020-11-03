AP Explains: The election result may be delayed. That’s OK.

Your Local Election HQ

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

San Francisco Department of Elections worker Rosy Chan checks for damaged ballots at a voting center in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(AP) — We may not know who won the presidential election Tuesday night. That’s not unusual.

In 2016, Donald Trump was not declared the winner until early in the morning after Election Day.

This time it may take even longer.

That’s partly because Republicans have resisted speeding up vote counting in some of the campaign’s swing states.

GOP legislatures in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have refused to let local elections offices process mail ballots early.

That means those tallies, expected to heavily favor Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will be reported after Election Day.

In Michigan, the legislature only gave a slight extension to election offices.

Election Day 2020

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for for in-depth coverage throughout the day both on-air and online.

ElectionBeat: Live Updates & VideoReal-Time Race ResultsVoter GuideLatest HeadlinesLive Streaming: 12 News Now

Your Local Election HQ: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Election 2020: 12 News Team Tweets

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour