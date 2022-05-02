PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Just days after pulling out of the first in-person forum for gubernatorial candidates, Gov. Dan McKee has reversed course and announced he plans to attend after all.

“Rhode Island has made great progress over the past year and the governor will discuss that progress and his vision for sustaining our economic momentum at Thursday’s candidate forum,” McKee campaign manager Brexton Isaacs said in a statement.

McKee’s team had confirmed back in February that he would participate in the forum, scheduled for Thursday and organized by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. But last week RIPEC’s leaders announced McKee’s team had informed them he would not be in attendance, after all.

McKee confirmed the decision, telling reporters he’d set a policy of not engaging in debates with his challengers until after the filing deadline at the end of June. His office said he left Rhode Island on Friday night for a vacation with his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Andrea Palagi, a McKee spokesperson, said Monday the governor would be returning to Rhode Island in time for the forum.

It’s unclear what led McKee to change his mind about the event for a second time. (The decision was first tweeted by a Providence Journal reporter.) A poll released last week by the website Morning Consult showed McKee’s job approval rating down sharply, to 42%.

All four of McKee’s Democratic challengers — Nellie Gorbea, Matt Brown, Helena Foulkes and Luis Daniel Muñoz — are slated to join him on stage at the RIPEC forum, along with Republican Ashley Kalus. The event will be moderated by 12 News reporter Steph Machado.

“The governor’s campaign informed RIPEC this afternoon that the governor will be able to attend Thursday’s forum,” RIPEC spokesperson Lauren Greene said. “We are pleased that he will be able to attend. We are looking forward to an informative conversation with the candidates.”