PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gregg Amore has won the Democratic primary for secretary of state, according to preliminary results.

Amore, a state representative from East Providence and high school teacher, beat Stephanie Beauté, a technology professional from North Smithfield.

Amore goes on to face Republican Pat Cortellessa in the general election. (Cortellessa was unopposed in the Republican primary.)

Incumbent secretary of state Nellie Gorbea is term-limited and ran for governor this year.

