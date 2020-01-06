3 southeastern Massachusetts mayors to be sworn into office

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three southeastern Massachusetts’s mayors will be sworn into office on Monday.

Paul Coogan, the new mayor of Fall River, is set to take the oath of office at 10 a.m. at the Durfee High School Auditorium.

Coogan won in a landslide victory against embattled former mayor Jasiel Correira.

He will become the eighth person to serve as mayor of Fall River in barely 12 years when he takes office, a period of extended political turmoil in the city of roughly 90,000 people.

Taunton will officially inaugurate the city’s first female mayor.

Shaunna O’Connell will be sworn in at 6 p.m. at Taunton High School. She defeated City Councilor Estele Borges.

At 7 p.m., New Bedford’s Jon Mitchell will be sworn in again at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center on Purchase Street.

This will be the first time a New Bedford Mayor will serve a four year term.

