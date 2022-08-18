PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five of the candidates running for Rhode Island’s 2nd District Congressional seat went head-to-head Thursday morning in Cranston.

The discussion was organized by a group of clergy members representing the district and was held at Sinai Temple.

Democratic candidates Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Seth Magaziner, Sarah Morgenthau and David Segal were all in attendance. Republican candidate Allan Fung was invited to attend, but opted to instead travel to Wyoming for a campaign donor retreat with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

The 90-minute debate was packed with talk of gun violence and abortion rights. The forum’s temple backdrop forced the candidates to strictly address the questions and not their opponents.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the candidates will meet again for a primetime televised debate hosted by WPRI 12’s Tim White and Ted Nesi.