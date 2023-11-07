PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters across Southern New England will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in special elections.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Since it’s a special election, your location may have changed from that of a normal election.

Rhode Island voters: Find your polling place here »

Massachusetts voters: Find your polling place here »

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us throughout the day for in-depth coverage on air and online, including real-time results once the polls close.

Rhode Islanders who live in the state’s 1st Congressional District will decide who’s heading to Washington, D.C., to finish out David Cicilline’s term in the House of Representatives. The district covers the eastern part of the state, including part of Providence County and all of Newport and Bristol counties.

Gabe Amo and Gerry Leonard

The race pits Democrat Gabe Amo against Republican Gerry Leonard.

Those who live in Rhode Island Senate District 1 in Providence will also be choosing a new state senator, following the death of Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin in April.

Elsewhere, voters in 10 cities and towns will be deciding whether to approve or deny bond referendums, most of which involve funding school renovations and other projects. In total, more than $1 billion in proposed borrowing is on the table.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly 22,000 Rhode Islanders had already cast their ballots in person or through the mail, according to the state’s voter turnout tracker.

If you requested a mail ballot but never sent it back, it must be dropped off at the Board of Elections in Cranston or in secure drop-boxes located in every city and town.

Across the border in Massachusetts, the mayors of four cities are running for reelection. The mayors of Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton are all facing challenges, while Attleboro’s mayor is running unopposed.

This story will be updated throughout Election Day. Check back for the latest information, and view real-time race results here.