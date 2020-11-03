12 Responds: Will my mail ballot be accepted if it’s postmarked for Nov. 3?

What is your question? We're here for you»

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Board of Elections predicts more than 72% of registered voters in Rhode Island will cast their ballot this election, whether it’s in-person or by mail.

In an email to 12 Responds, one viewer asks: “Are mail-in ballots accepted as long as they are postmarked for Nov. 3?”

The answer is no. All mail-in ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office, must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Those who haven’t mailed their ballots yet can use one of the secure drop boxes located at any city or town hall.

Another viewer tells 12 Responds she continues to check to see the status of her mail-in ballot and is concerned it won’t be counted in time.

“Am I breaking the law by going to the polls on Nov. 3 to vote if I have no confirmation that my mail-in ballot was counted?”

The answer is no. When a voter fills out a provisional ballot at a polling location, according to the Secretary of State’s office, it will be set aside and reviewed by election officials.

“If no mail ballot is received for that voter and all of their information checks out, the provisional ballot will be counted,” a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said. “If a mail ballot is received for that voter, the provisional ballot will not count.”