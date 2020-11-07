12 Responds: What do I do with the campaign sign on my lawn?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Now that Election Day has come and gone, what happens to the dozens of campaign signs distributed across the state?

Several viewers wrote into 12 Responds asking how to return them, and we’ve learned it depends on where you live.

Most municipalities have deadlines for when candidates have to collect and take down their campaign signs.

In East Providence, city spokesperson Patricia Resende said all signs must be removed 15 days after the election, including the ones placed on residents’ lawns.

“Other municipalities have a shorter time frame, and other municipalities have a longer time frame,” the city spokesperson explained.

In Cranston, political signs must be removed 10 days after the election, although a city spokesperson noted this is rarely enforced.

In both Warwick and Providence, the deadline is 14 days after the election, however, a spokesperson for the capital city notes that if a sign is located on private property, it can stay up as long as the property owner wants.

When it comes to how long candidates have to remove their campaign signs, the Rhode Island American Civil Liberties Union offered the following advice:

“While municipalities certainly can request candidates to take down political signs after an election is over, a homeowner who wishes to maintain a sign on their property in order to continue to share their views about a candidate, public official or political issue has a First Amendment right to do so.”

One candidate tells 12 News that residents who are unsure what to do with a campaign sign on their property should contact whoever they received the sign from to see if they want it back.