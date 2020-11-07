All Results | Why electoral vote counts may differ »

12 Responds: What do I do with the campaign sign on my lawn?

Your Local Election HQ

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Now that Election Day has come and gone, what happens to the dozens of campaign signs distributed across the state?

Several viewers wrote into 12 Responds asking how to return them, and we’ve learned it depends on where you live.

Most municipalities have deadlines for when candidates have to collect and take down their campaign signs.

In East Providence, city spokesperson Patricia Resende said all signs must be removed 15 days after the election, including the ones placed on residents’ lawns.

“Other municipalities have a shorter time frame, and other municipalities have a longer time frame,” the city spokesperson explained.

In Cranston, political signs must be removed 10 days after the election, although a city spokesperson noted this is rarely enforced.

In both Warwick and Providence, the deadline is 14 days after the election, however, a spokesperson for the capital city notes that if a sign is located on private property, it can stay up as long as the property owner wants.

When it comes to how long candidates have to remove their campaign signs, the Rhode Island American Civil Liberties Union offered the following advice:

“While municipalities certainly can request candidates to take down political signs after an election is over, a homeowner who wishes to maintain a sign on their property in order to continue to share their views about a candidate, public official or political issue has a First Amendment right to do so.”

One candidate tells 12 News that residents who are unsure what to do with a campaign sign on their property should contact whoever they received the sign from to see if they want it back.

12 Responds: Send us your question here »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you»

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Election 2020: 12 News Team Tweets

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour